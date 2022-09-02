Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], September 2 (ANI): With the lack of proper system to ferry patients to the hospital in a flood-like situation, a patient in Bihar had to be taken for a medical emergency in a makeshift boat on Friday.

The incident happened in the Bhagalpur district of the state, which is reeling from spells of heavy rains and flash floods.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins for 156 Assistant Posts At aai.aero; Here's How to Apply.

"Ganga Mandal was severely ill. He was taken to a camp and was given primary treatment. He was further taken to the hospital. Villagers made the boat in absence of any other facility. We do not have a proper boat," the village head told ANI.

Incessant monsoon rains have washed away some roads in certain parts of the state, making them non-motorable.

Also Read | Aadhaar Registration: Total 53 Lakh Fresh Aadhaar Enrolments in July 2022, Says Ministry of IT.

As heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Bihar, the people of the state continue to face difficulties and bear losses.

Despite governmental efforts towards rescue and relief, the help sometimes is not able to reach the people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that fairly widespread or widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy falls is likely in Bihar till September 2.

Accordingly, the IMD had predicted fairly widespread rainfall in the state. Besides, yellow-coloured warning has been issued for thunderstorms with lightning on Friday.

Monsoon rainfall otherwise has remained scanty in Bihar this year. The state has received 477.2mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 31 against the normal rainfall of 775.7mm during the same period, making it a whopping 38% below the expected normal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)