Pune, Dec 19 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday warned against "extreme individualism", saying it was leading to population decline.

He was speaking at the inauguration of 'Hindu Seva Mahotsav' here.

Also Read | When Will Sunita Williams Return to the Earth? NASA Gives Update on Stuck Indian-Origin Astronaut's Arrival From ISS.

"Driven by extreme individualism, people do not want family. They feel why should they get married, why should they be a slave of someone. Yes, career is also important but one should not resort to extremism and extreme individualism, as the individual is there because of society, the environment, God and the country, and we owe them a lot. Due to this extreme individualism, our numbers (population) are dwindling. There is no other reason for that," the RSS chief said.

Notably, Bhagwat had expressed concern about decline in the growth rate of population some days ago. Society will perish if the growth rate falls below 2.1, he had said, adding that the growth rate of three was needed if society is to survive.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on Ruckus Outside Sansad: LoP Says 'Our Protest Was Peaceful, BJP MPs Armed With Sticks Blocked Us From Entering Parliament' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, speaking at the same Hindu Seva Mahotsav event in Pune on Thursday, Swami Govind Giri Maharaj, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth, said while everybody has understood the message 'Batenge Toh Katenge' (divided we perish), another point everyone should understand is 'Ghatenge Toh Bhi Katenge' (if our numbers dwindle, we will perish).

"That is why there should be an increase in the number of Hindus," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)