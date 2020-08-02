Akola, August 2: With the inauguration of the Bharat Air Fibre services, the residents of Akola and Washim districts of Maharashtra will get wireless internet connections.

Inaugurated by Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre on Sunday, the services have been introduced by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as part of the Centre's digital India initiative. The aim of these services is to provide wireless connectivity in the range of 20 km from the BSNL locations.

It will help the customers at remote places as the state-owned telecom company comes with the cheapest services with the support of Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIPs).

The BSNL is providing the Bharat Air Fibre Services through its local business partners from Akola and Washim District. These services will give the fastest internet connectivity in a short time. The services are special and different from other operators as BSNL is providing unlimited free voice calling.

While increasing its customer base with this high technology services, the BSNL is providing opportunities to local residents of both distrIcts to join hands with it as Telecom Infrastructure Partners.

The locals will have the opportunity to earn a regular monthly income of about Rs 1,00,000 per month, thereby becoming self-reliant under Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Centre.

These Bharat Air Fibre services open a new way of fastest Wireless internet connectivity as well as Voice services at a reasonable cost. The BSNL provides Bharat Air Fibre connectivity up to 100 Mbps speed.

The telecom company is offering attractive Broadband plans in wireline and wireless segments and during the lockdown, the BSNL came up as most reliable brand for internet connectivity by successfully implementing the Work From Home started by government as well as many private firms. With the launch of Wireless Bharat Air Fibre, more connections will be provided on demand in a very short time.

