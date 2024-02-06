Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of "spreading hatred and violence" in the country.

He was addressing a gathering during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand's Khunti on Tuesday.

"...We felt that the BJP and the RSS have spread hatred and violence in the country...So I thought of coming between you all, uniting and addressing your issues...," Wayanand MP said.

"This is the target of the Nyay Yatra," he added.

Later, speaking at a press conference, while responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'biggest OBC' remark, he said, "The question is in front of everyone. PM calls himself OBC. In between, he got confused and then started saying that there are only two castes in the country: rich and poor. So he should decide first..."

Pitching his demand for the caste census, the Congress leader added, "We want the caste census to be done (across the country)...''

During his yatra, he earlier posted in hindi on X, "There is a 50 per cent limit on reservation, we will uproot it - this is the guarantee of Congress and INDIA."

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1754722614839255386?s=20

The Nyay Yatra is currently passing through Jharkhand, where Congress is an ally in the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Earlier in the day, the former Congress president paid tribute to tribal leader Birsa Munda and met with the fourth generation of his family.

The Congress leader has embarked on the Yatra ahead of Lok Sabha elections just few months away.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)