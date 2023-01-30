New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as politically motivated, comprising of "hatemongers", and took a swipe at the Congress saying that the party which "divided" the nation and society is now talking of unifying them.

Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 concluded in Srinagar on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi mentioned several participants of the Yatra and questioned their credentials. Most of them had walked with Gandhi during different parts of the foot march.

"It was a politically motivated Yatra, during the Yatra, Congress leaders did beef party on roads of Kerala, Pastor George Ponniah termed land of India as impure," Trivedi said.

He said the former Congress president's co-travellers included Kanhaiya Kumar who was "associated with the tukde tukde gang", and Digvijay Singh who raised questions over the surgical strike. "With these hatemongers what campaign of love of Rahul Gandhi is running."

Citing a couplet, Trivedi said it is ironic that Rahul Gandhi is talking about uniting the nation as it is his party that divided the country on the basis of religion and caste for votes.

