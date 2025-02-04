New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): A total of 16 requests for publication of Interpol notices have been received from the law enforcement agencies through Bharatpol portal within a month of its launch this year.

"Since the launch of the Bharatpol portal on January 7, 2025, a total of 16 requests for publication of Interpol notices have been received from the Law Enforcement Agencies through this portal," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

At the same time eight Interpol references seeking assistance from Foreign Law Enforcement Agencies have been received through this portal, the MoS said.

"A total of 30 international references received from foreign countries seeking assistance from Indian law enforcement agencies have been forwarded through this portal," Rai further mentioned while replying to a query by a parliamentarian.

The portal, introduced to streamline international police cooperation, has quickly become a key platform for handling criminal investigations and cross-border law enforcement assistance. Authorities expect the number of requests to rise as agencies continue to leverage the portal for global crime-tracking efforts.

Bharatpol portal was launched on January 7 this year by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The modules seek to provide assistance to Indian law enforcement agencies in seeking assistance from foreign law enforcement agencies in criminal matters relating to transnational organized crime, trafficking in narcotics, migrants and arms, organized cyber-crimes, economic fraud, child pornography and terrorism.

Currently, Bharatpol portal has five modules: connect module, broadcast module, Interpol references module, Interpol notices module, and resources module.

Connect module connects Central Bureau of Investigation as National Central Bureau for Interpol in India with all law enforcement authorities in India on a single platform, while broadcast module requests from foreign countries for assistance or criminal intelligence shared by foreign countries which can be transmitted for action or information to Indian law enforcement agencies.

Interpol references module facilitates rapid international assistance through Interpol channels to Indian law enforcement agencies for Investigation abroad, and Interpol notices module facilitates rapid, secure and structured transmission of requests for interpol notices to Indian law enforcement agencies. The fifth and last resources module provides access to relevant documents and capacity building resources.

All Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs) of all states and UTs and Central Law Enforcement Agencies are connected with CBI and all Unit Officers (UOs) of states and UTs Central Law Enforcement Agencies are connected with respective ILOs through connect module of Bharatpol portal. Presently, 51 Law Enforcement Agencies and more than 500 unit offices of various law enforcement agencies are connected through this portal.

A training session was conducted at CBI Headquarters on January 7, 2025 (afternoon) for all INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs) on Bharatpol vis-a-vis International Police Cooperation. For capacity of the law enforcement agencies in respect of the use of the portal, in person training courses are being scheduled in coming months.

The CBI academy at Ghaziabad is also organising training programme for Bharatpol for creating awareness of the portal and its effective use among the law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

