New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the BHARATPOL portal in the national capital and said that this initiative will take our country's international investigations to a new level in the coming days.

"Bharatpol will take our country's international investigations to a new era. The CBI was the only agency identified to work with Interpol, but with the launch of Bharatpol, every Indian agency and all state police forces will easily be able to connect with Interpol," Shah said.

This portal will streamline all requests for international assistance through Interpol, including the issuance of Red Notices and other color-coded Interpol notices.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised the BHARATPOL portal, saying that through this, our country's police departments will study and analyze various types of global crimes, enabling us to create a framework to prevent these crimes before they occur in our country.

"Through this, we will be able to bridge many gaps, obtain a lot of information, and, with precision, analyze various types of global crimes, enabling us to create a framework to prevent these crimes before they occur in our country," he said.

He added, "With BHARATPOL, every agency and state police force in the country will be able to connect with Interpol to expedite their investigations."

Amit Shah also said that BHARATPOL will facilitate not only the locating of criminals but will also help establish a system to locate international criminals in our country too.

"Through BHARATPOL, we will be able to locate our criminals and also establish a streamlined system to locate criminals from around the world in India. Additionally, with references from Interpol, covering 195 countries, providing and receiving international assistance for investigations through the Interpol channel will become much easier," Home Minister Shah said.

At the event, Shah also presented Police Medals to 35 CBI officers/officials, who have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Uthe nion Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation. (ANI)

