New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday said that 'bhoomi pujan' should become an occasion for national unity and brotherhood.

In a tweet earlier on Tuesday, Vadra shared an image which read, "The 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram Lalla's temple should become an occasion for national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony."

Earlier in the day, Vadra's wife and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple should be an occasion for boosting "national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony".

"On August 5, 2020, the ceremony for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Lalla's temple has been scheduled. With the blessings of Lord Ram, may this event spread his messages of national unity, brotherhood, and cultural harmony," Vadra said.

Security has been heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony.

Patna's Mahavir Mandir Trust is preparing over 1.25 lakh 'Raghupati Laddoos' for the occasion. These laddoos will be distributed as 'prasad' to devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. (ANI)

