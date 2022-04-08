Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Entrepreneurship Development Centre and the Office of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (CEDMAP) in Bhopal on Friday.

No casualties were reported in the mishap, said the fire station police.

"At around 6.00 AM, we had received the information about a fire breaking out at the office, reacting to which we immediately sent two tenders to control it," said Sub Inspector Jagdish Poswal, Police Fire Station, Vallabh Bhavan, Bhopal.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

