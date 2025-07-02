Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh caused severe waterlogging in many parts of Bhopal on Wednesday.

The visuals showed vehicles moving on waterlogged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted 'partly cloudy sky with a possibility of rain, thunderstorm or duststorm' in the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD issued a warning for heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to a press release by IMD, active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over many parts of northwest, central, and eastern India during the next 6-7 days with extremely heavy rains (>= 20 cm) at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls has been recorded at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra; heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat state, Jharkhand, Telangana, Konkan and Assam, the press release said.

According to the press release, thunderstorm accompanied with squally/gusty winds with speed 60-90 kmph at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; with speed 40-60 kmph at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Marathwada, Jharkhand, Konkan, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, on June 26, heavy rainfall in Bhopal caused severe waterlogging at Alpana Tiraha and near Bhopal railway station platform number 6, leaving commuters in trouble.

The passengers and pedestrians faced difficulties reaching the railway station, and as a result, they were forced to take auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws.

An e-rickshaw driver, Anas Khan, said, "We are charging Rs 10 to cross the submerged street to the railway station. It rained heavily here, due to which waterlogging occurred near the railway station, and the passengers are facing problems. They are happily paying us Rs 10 per passenger to cross the street, and we are charging them to drop them at the railway station platform number 6."

On the other hand, a passenger in the auto-rickshaw, Mahesh Kukreja, said that there is a lot of chaos at the railway station. The area is filled with water, and despite that, there is no means of drainage. They are forced to go by auto rickshaw, for which the auto-drivers are charging Rs 10 to cross the street. (ANI)

