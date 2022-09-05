Bhopal/Mhow, Sep 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Monday issued notices to the inspector general (IG), collector and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Mhow over the custodial death of a tribal man and directed them to submit their reply within three weeks.

A 19-year-old tribal man arrested in a case of loot died in custody, following which five policemen were suspended in Mhow town of Indore district.

Taking cognisance of the incident, MPHRC chairman Justice Narendra Kumar Jain directed the three officials to submit their reply on the issue along with the post-mortem report within three weeks, an official said.

The policemen have also been asked to preserve the CCTV footage of the Manpur police station and send a video of it along with their report, he said.

Arjun Singare, a native of Manpur, was arrested in connection with a loot case on Friday. During interrogation the next day, his health deteriorated and he was rushed to a nearby health centre where he died, an official said.

The deceased man's kin and members of Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) protested at the police station, while some protestors also blocked the Agra-Mumbai national highway alleging that the man had died of police excesses, it was stated.

Following the protest, sub-inspector Kamal Uike, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Dinesh Verma and Nirbhay Singh and two constables, were suspended, Indore rural superintendent of police Bhagwat Singh Virde had said.

Singare was allegedly involved in several serious crimes such as loot, dacoity and theft, he had said.

