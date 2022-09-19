Bhopal/New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police crime branch on Monday arrested former Samajwadi Party MLA Kishore Samrite from Bhopal for allegedly threatening to blow up Parliament, officials in the national capital said.

They said Samrite had on Saturday allegedly sent a package along with the threat letter to the authorities. He threatened to blow up Parliament on September 30 if his demands were not met, the officials said.

Samrite was held from his house in Kolar after the state police was duly informed about the action, Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar told PTI.

"They produced him in a local court and have taken him to Delhi on transit remand," the official said.

In Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said the Speaker's office received the package containing a letter, a national flag and gelatin sticks.

Samrite had written down 70 demands in the letter, Yadav added.

"We registered a case and sent a team to Bhopal and arrested him today (Monday) with help of the local police," he said.

The officer said Samrite was a student leader from the NSUI and later, he joined the Janta Dal. In 2007, he joined the Samajwadi Party and contested in the by-election. He was hardly an MLA for 10-11 months. He has at least 17 cases against him involving arson, extortion and rioting, he added.

"Samrite has threatened leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Raj Thackeray. A special court even awarded him punishment of five years in a case. He is doing this to gain publicity and has sent packages to the security general of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha... We have taken cognisance of all such incidents," Yadav added.

The officer said the former MLA, in his letter, wrote about the condition of government schools, roads, policies, expenditure on schemes and farm laws.

He will be brought to Delhi on Tuesday, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

