New Delhi, February 1: Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister also said the strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed and strategic buyer for (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd) NINL has been selected. Union Budget 2022-23 Live: Issuance of E-Passports To Be Rolled Out This Year, See Highlights of Budget Being Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

National Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (NARCL) has commenced its activity, Sitharaman added. She further said productivity-linked incentive schemes in 14 sectors have received an excellent response, with investment intentions worth Rs 30 lakh crore received.

