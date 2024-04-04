Patna, Apr 4 (PTI) The Bihar government appointed new district magistrates and superintendents of police in Bhojpur and Nawada following an order of the Election Commission, according to notifications issued on Thursday.

Mahendra Kumar and Prashant Kumar C H were appointed as the new district magistrates of Bhojpur and Nawada districts respectively.

They replaced Rajkumar (Bhojpur) and Ashutosh Kumar Verma (Nawada).

Neeraj Kumar Singh and Kartikeya K Sharma also got appointment as the new SPs of Bhojpur and Nawada districts respectively, a Home Department notification said.

These two police officers came in the posts of Pramod Kumar Yadav (Bhojpur) and Amrish Rahul (Nawada).

All four officers were given new responsibilities, according to the notifications.

The reshuffle came two day after the EC ordered the transfer of the then DMs and SPs of the two districts.

"The decision was taken as part of the regular review by the Commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners - Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu," said an EC statement on April 2.

