Katihar (Bihar), Jul 15 (PTI) The block development officer (BDO) posted in Katihar district of Bihar, who was recently in the news for alleging harassment by a senior officer during the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, was on Tuesday placed under suspension, the administration said.

In a statement, the district administration said that the order of the suspension was passed by District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena who was of the view that the reply to a show cause notice served on Barsoi BDO Hari Om Sharan was "not satisfactory".

"The BDO who had engaged in a smear campaign through social media and newspapers, will also face departmental action for his conduct which was unbecoming of a public servant," the statement added.

Sharan had last week alleged that he was being harassed by the SDO concerned to meet the target for special intensive revision which had led him to put in his papers.

Although the purported letter of resignation had gone viral on social media, the DM told PTI on Monday that he had never received the same and the BDO had resumed duty after tendering an apology.

