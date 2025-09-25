Patna (Bihar) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal paid tribute to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and ideological guide of the BJP, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, on his 109th birth anniversary.

Speaking to reporters, Dilip Jaiswal said, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had said one sentence which the BJP has incorporated into its ideology to this day. He had said that it is the responsibility of responsible people in society to connect those at the bottom of society with the mainstream. The BJP is working on this very ideology."

In Delhi, Minister Parvesh Verma also paid floral tributes to Upadhyaya.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Today is the birth anniversary of BJP's inspiration, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya. On that occasion, on the call of PM Narendra Modi, all party workers are participating in the Swachhata Abhiyaan throughout the country. I have come here with the party workers to CP's Hanuman Temple and am undertaking a cleanliness drive in the temple premises."

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968) was a prominent political thinker, economist, and organiser who played a key role in shaping the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. Serving as its leader from 1953 to 1968, he became its president in December 1967. He pioneered publications such as the monthly magazine Rashtra Dharma, the weekly Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh.

Known for his philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan), Upadhyaya emphasised social justice, self-reliance, and the upliftment of the most marginalised individuals in society. His 109th birth anniversary served as an occasion for BJP leaders across the nation to honour his legacy and reaffirm their dedication to his ideals. (ANI)

