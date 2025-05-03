Patna (Bihar) [India], May 3 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the 1117-bed section in Towers 1 and 2 of the hospital building under the Patna Medical College and Hospital Redevelopment Project Phase 1.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary were present alongside the Bihar CM at the event.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 and 3 2025 Datesheet Released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in: KSEAB Releases Timetable for SSLC Exam 2 and 3, Check Full Schedule Here.

Dycm Sinha posted on X and said, "Joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji in the inauguration of 1117-bedded modern hospital building constructed in Tower-1 and Tower-2 under Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) Redevelopment Project Phase-1. 65 automated ICU beds, 44 post ICU beds, 100 private rooms, 10 deluxe rooms and 2 exclusive suites have been prepared in the new building, so that every category of patient can get better treatment and facilities."

"Both the towers have state-of-the-art 10 OPD and emergency wards, which have been equipped with high-tech equipment worth Rs 160 crores. This new form of PMCH will not only improve the health of Bihar but will also prove to be a healthcare model for the entire Bihar. Welcome to this new era of healthcare! Now the compulsion to go out for treatment is over, better and cheaper treatment will be available in Bihar itself," Vijay Sinha said.

Also Read | 'India Has Legitimate Right To Act in Self-Defence Against Pakistan After Heinous Terror Attack in Pahalgam' Says Former US NSA John Bolton (Watch Video).

Samrat Choudhary emphasized that the NDA government is working to bring most luxurious healthcare facilities to the state.

"One more step towards becoming the second #PMCH hospital in the world! Today, along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumarji, inaugurated the 1117 bed hospital in towers (I) and (II) of the hospital building under Patna Medical College and Hospital ( #PMCH ) Redevelopment Project (Phase-1). The NDA government is looking forward to bringing the most luxurious and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to Bihar," DyCM Choudhary posted on X.

Meanwhile, Bihar is set to host the 7th edition of the "Khelo India Youth Games" (KIYG) starting May 4, 2025, according to a press statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in Patna, in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other dignitaries. This will be a landmark moment for Bihar, putting it at the heart of India's sports narrative.

With the slogan "Khelega Bihar, Khilega Bihar", the state is reaffirming its commitment to transforming sports culture from the grassroots to the global stage.

The event will see the participation of over 9,378 athletes, trainers, physios, and support staff from 36 states and union territories, competing across 27 diverse sporting disciplines from athletics, boxing, and wrestling to lesser-known forms like Mallakhamb, Thang Ta, and Kalaripayattu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)