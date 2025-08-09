Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and other officials tie rakhi to a tree (Photo/X@NitishKumar)

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 9 (ANI): In a symbolic gesture, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday tied a 'rakhi' to a tree on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and 'Bihar Tree Protection Day' at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna and said the tree plantation is extremely essential to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

The Chief Minister stated that in addition to the thread-tying ritual, a tree plantation drive was conducted at the venue.

In a social media post on X, Nitish Kumar wrote, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and 'Bihar Tree Protection Day,' a Raksha Sutra (protective thread) was tied to a tree today at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna. Additionally, on this occasion, tree plantation was also carried out at Rajdhani Vatika."

Highlighting the significance of tree plantation in combating climate change, Chief Minister Kumar stated that large-scale plantation efforts are underway in the state under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign and other state schemes.

"Tree plantation is extremely essential to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change. We are undertaking large-scale tree plantation under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign and other schemes. Through the state government's schemes and efforts, the people of the state are becoming aware of the conservation of the environment and wildlife," the social media post reads.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his residence in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also celebrated Rakhi with children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings."Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life." (ANI)

