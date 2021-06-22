Patna, Jun 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday asked all banks to open their branches in every panchayat in the state to expand their network and strengthen institutional credit facilities in rural areas.

Stressing on broadening the banking network in the state, he said there is a bank branch for a population of 16,000, while around 11,000 people on average live in each panchayat.

"I request all banks to open their branches in all panchayats, and space would be provided in panchayat bhawans for the purpose," the CM said while addressing the 45th review meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) via video conferencing.

Security will be provided to all bank employees who will be posted in remote areas of the state, he said.

Kumar also asked bank officials to support the self- help groups under the 'Jeevika Livelihood' programme in the state.

The government through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous body, is spearheading the World Bank-aided BRLP initiative with the objective of social and economic empowerment of poor people.

Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP) is locally known as JEEViKA.

