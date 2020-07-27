Patna, Jul 27 (PTI) Bihar Congress leaders on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan here against the Centre's "undemocratic and anti-constitutional" action of not allowing the Rajasthan government to convene a special session of the assembly.

Led by Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha, party workers held a dharna, as part of its nationwide movement against the Centres "conspiracy" to topple the Rajasthan government.

"The BJP is trying to disturb the Rajasthan government like it did in Madhya Pradesh. They are using money power and agencies like IT, CBI and ED to dislodge the elected government once again," Jha told reporters.

Later, a six-member party delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor's office, urging President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in the matter.

Party MLC Prem Chandra Mishra alleged that a constitutional crisis is being created in Rajasthan where the state government is not being allowed to convene a special session of the assembly, especially when other states, including Bihar, have gone ahead with it.

The Bihar assembly is set to have a four-day long monsoon session from August 3.

"It will be completely undemocratic to deny an elected state government from convening the assembly session. It will also set a wrong precedent," Mishra said.

Jha, meanwhile, downplayed reports of party leaders and workers not maintaining social distancing norms during the dharna.

"Barring some exceptions, we have largely followed social distancing norms," he said.

