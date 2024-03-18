Patna (Bihar) [India], March 18 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties and said that the great festival of democracy has started, and those who talk about caste and religion do not have faith in democracy.

"The great festival of democracy has started, and those who talk about caste and religion do not have faith in democracy. Such people are not well-wishers of democracy and they are not eligible for any constitutional post..." said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

In 2019, Out of 40 seats, BJP won 17 seats with 241 per cent vote share, Janata Dal (United) won 16 seats with 22.3 per cent vote share. Lok Janshakti Party also got 6 seats while Congress got only one seat. NDA parties were successful in containing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to 1 seat.

The first phase of polling will be held on April 19 in four constituencies: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, and Jamui. The second phase of polling will be held on April 26 in five constituencies: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, and Banka.

The third phase of polling will be held on May 7 in five constituencies: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, and Khagaria. The fourth phase of polling will be held on May 13 in five constituencies: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Munger.

The fifth phase of polling will be held on May 20 in five constituencies: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur. The sixth phase of polling will be held on May 25 in eight constituencies: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Maharajganj.

The seventh and final phase of polling will be held on June 1 in eight constituencies: Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jahanabad.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

