Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], November 21 (ANI): At least five people died under suspicious circumstances in Bihar's Gopalganj, officials said on Monday.

"Five people have died, and this death is not due to poisonous liquor. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Pradeep Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Sikandar Sah, Suresh Ram, Tinku Ram, Rohit Sharma, and Jhagru Raman, SDM said.

"Jhagru Ram, a resident of Baikunthpur, died of a heart attack. Suresh Ram has died due to food poisoning. No one has died due to poisonous liquor. The post-mortem report will reveal the cause of death," he added.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

