Patna, Nov 29 (PTI) The Bihar government on Friday informed the assembly that it will examine documents to assess the authenticity of revenue records of those who have been occupying land previously owned by the erstwhile Bettiah Raj estate.

According to Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Jaiswal, the 'Bettiah Raj Property Bill, 2024', which was passed in the assembly recently, aims to take control of the vast landed property of the estate, and once notified, the government will begin the process of acquiring approximately 15,358 acres of land, valued at Rs 7,960 crore.

The minister's statement came in response to a private member's resolution moved by Birendra Prasad Gupta, MLA from Sikta Assembly constituency, West Champaran.

"The assembly on Tuesday passed Bettiah Raj Property Bill to take over the huge landed property of the Bettiah estate. Soon after it's notification, the government will take over the land," he said.

The minister clarified that the government would assess the authenticity of revenue records of people individuals who have been occupying the land over the years.

According to official data, a significant portion of the Bettiah estate has been encroached upon - approximately 66 per cent of 6,505 acres in West Champaran and 60 per cent of the 3,219 acres in East Champaran. The land, spread across multiple districts in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, will now be formally managed and protected by the government.

The last Raja of Bettiah Raj, Harendra Kishore Singh, died heirless on March 26, 1893, leaving behind two widows—Maharani Sheo Ratna Kunwar and Maharani Janki Kunwar.

His first wife, Sheo Ratna Kunwar, passed away in 1896. It was later determined that Maharani Janki Kunwar was unable to effectively manage the estate, and as a result, its administration was taken over by the Court of Wards. Maharani Janki Kunwar, who held a limited interest in the estate, died in 1954.

