Patna, Apr 13 (PTI) The Bihar government on Sunday undertook an administrative reshuffle by transferring and giving additional charge to several senior IAS officers.

According to an official notification, Harjot Kaur Bamhra (IAS-1992), currently holding the post of additional chief secretary (ACS), Social Welfare Department and chairman-cum-managing director, WCDC, has been transferred to the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) as ACS.

Bandana Preyashi (IAS-2003), who was holding the charge of industries and DEFCC, as secretary, has been transferred to the Social Welfare Department. She has also been given additional charge of chairman-cum-managing director of the Women & Child Development Corporation (WCDC).

“Mihir Kumar Singh (IAS-1993), currently holding the post of the ACS of the Road Construction Department, has been shifted to the state Industries Department. He is the new ACS of the department,” the notification said.

Among others, Safeena A N (IAS-1997), posted as additional member of the Board of Revenue, has been appointed as commissioner of the Magadh Division, while Prem Singh Meena (IAS-2000) was named as a new additional member of the Board.

