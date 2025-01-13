Patna, Jan 13 (PTI) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday said he will be visiting Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 and spend three days at the mega congregation.

Extending Makar Sankranti greetings to the “people of Bihar, the whole country and beyond”, Khan also disclosed he has organised a feast of ‘dahi chuda' (curd and flattened rice) at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

"I have been invited there by three religious leaders whom I revere. I will be spending three days at the congregation,” the governor told reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Asked about the BPSC row, Khan said "this is not the occasion. Let us discuss other matters on another day".

The 70th Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak, which has been denied by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), though a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates.

