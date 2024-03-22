New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted the people of Bihar on the state's formation day and wished for the progress of the state.

"My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on Bihar Day. Bihar has been the historical centre of Indian culture and education," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

"People of Bihar, who are famous for their determination, devotion to duty and sacrifice, have made their place in the country and abroad. It is my wish that this state always moves forward on the path of progress," she added.

Bihar was carved out of Bengal on March 22, 1912.

