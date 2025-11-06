Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): As voting is underway for the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar, locals of the Danapur Diara in the Patna district used boats to reach the polling stations and cast their votes for the first phase of the Bihar elections.

Danapur Diara is a flood-prone riverine area in the vicinity of Danapur town, located in the Patna district.

Speaking to ANI, a local of Danapur Diara demanded the construction of a bridge in the area. She said, "We are waiting for a boat. There is no bridge, hence we are waiting for the boat. We have to go to Diara to cast our votes... We would have used the bridge had it been constructed. The leaders should get a bridge constructed."

Another local conveyed, "We are waiting here to cast votes, but we are not able to cross the water because there is no bridge. We are waiting for the boat. A bridge is needed for ambulances and school buses as well."

Danapur Diara comes under the Danapur assembly constituency, and BJP has fielded Ram Kripal Yadav for the seat, while Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded Rit Lal Roy for the seat.

Polling is underway for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls and will be conducted till 6 pm. In some constituencies polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm.

Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent till 1 pm.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, continues to record sluggish voter turnout among all districts with a turnout of 37.72 per cent.

A turnout of 41.15 per cent was recorded in Bhojpur, followed by 41.10 per cent in Buxar, 39.35 per cent in Darbhanga, 42.94 per cent in Khagaria, 44.16 per cent in Madhepura, 41.47 per cent in Munger, 45.41 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 41.87 per cent in Nalanda, 44.20 per cent in Saharsa, 43.03 per cent in Samastipur, 43.06 per cent in Saran, 41.23 per cent in Sheikhpura, 41.20 per cent in Siwan and 42.60 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 1 pm.

Among the key constituencies, Raghopur recorded a turnout of 43.3 per cent, Mahua 40.41 per cent, Alinagar 37.50 per cent, Tarapur 44.35 per cent, Lakhisarai 44.20 per cent, Chapra 39.57 per cent, Bankipur 25 per cent, Phulwari 40.98 per cent, Raghunathpur 42.23 per cent, Siwan 40.19 per cent and Mokama 41.78 per cent. (ANI)

