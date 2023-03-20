Patna (Bihar) [India], March 20: A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar's capital Patna where a stray dog was allegedly raped by a man.

The incident occurred on the day of Holi on March 8. The video of the gruesome act also went viral on social media. The alleged incident took place in Faisal Colony of Phulwari Sharif. Bestiality in Bihar: Man Rapes Female Dog on Street in Patna, Heinous Act Caught on CCTV (Disturbing Video).

Stray Dog Raped in Bihar (Graphic Warning):

DOG #RAPE CASE - A video has been circulating on instagram where a unknown person is sexually abusing a #dog at Petiah Baazar, Faisal Colony Phulwari Sarif, #Patna, #Bihar, this incident happened on 8th March 2023. @PatnaPolice24x7@bihar_police please take serious actions. pic.twitter.com/5o6epWIXmS — Streetdogsofbombay #Feedastrayeveryday (@streetdogsof) March 18, 2023

In the CCTV footage, an unknown person is seen openly doing the unnatural act with a dog in the colony. Following this, an application was submitted over the matter by an NGO in Phulwari Sharif police station. After this, Patna Police started investigating the matter. Bestiality in Delhi: Man Rapes Female Dog in Inder Puri, FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Phulwari Sharif Manish Kumar said, "An application has come and call forward has been done with the document. Action will be taken under IPC and Animal Act. The matter is being investigated."

The investigation is underway.

