Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Mar 12 (PTI) A minor girl in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar has allegedly eloped with a camera person whom her family had hired for the videography of her brother's wedding, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to Rohan Kumar, the SHO of Ahiyapur Police Station, a complaint has been lodged by the girl's father, a resident of Chandwaraghat Damodarpur village.

The complainant has alleged her daughter was missing since Mar 6 and they suspected she had eloped with the camera person, a resident of Mohana village in Motipur police station area, Kumar said.

"Her father claimed to have visited the house of the accused, upon learning that he was hiding there with the girl. However, upon reaching there, he found neither of them and family members of the camera person said they did not know of his whereabouts,” the SHO said.

"We are trying to track down the accused by putting his mobile phone on surveillance,” he added.

