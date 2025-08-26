Gaya (Bihar) [India], August 26 (ANI): The son of Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the 'Mountain Man', Bhagirath Manjhi, expressed gratitude towards Lok Sabha MP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, as he has built a pucca house for his family in Bihar's Gaya.

Speaking to ANI yesterday, Bhagirath said, "...When I met Rahul Gandhi in Patna, I told Rahul Gandhi to come and see the path that my father had carved using a hammer and chisel...So, he came. Rahul Gandhi and I sat together on the cot, drank coconut water, and had a meal...He asked the village children if they studied or not."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, August 26, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Bhagirath further said that he never asked Rahul Gandhi to build a house for him. "We came later to know about it...He got the house ready in a month...Later, he handed over the keys of the house during his visit to Gaya," he added.

Bhagirath further said, "There are 5 rooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, and everything is ready. There was a water problem before, but now it has been resolved. Fans have also been installed in all the rooms."

Also Read | Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP Leader and Former Delhi Minister's Residence, and 13 Locations Raided by ED in Hospital Construction Scam Case.

"Now there is no problem. I am happy that Rahul Gandhi built this house... We are very grateful to Rahul Gandhi," he added.

The Mountain Man lived in Gehlaur village, near Gaya. As per the Bihar Government, Manjhi carved a path 110 m long (360 ft), 9.1 m (30 ft) wide and 7.7 m (25 ft) deep through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and chisel. After 22 years of work, Dashrath shortened the travel between the Atri and Wazirganj blocks of Gaya town from 55 km to 15 km.

He breathed his last on August 17, 2007, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The Government of Bihar gave him a state funeral, proposed his name for the Padma Shri award in 2006 in the social service sector and released a stamp by the India Post in the 'Personalities of Bihar' series on December 26, 2016.

Rahul Gandhi earlier paid tribute to Dashrath Manjhi on his death anniversary. He highlighted that Manjhi's determination and passion to accomplish his goals will continue to inspire everyone.

In his message on X, Gandhi stated, "I offer humble tributes to Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi Ji on his death anniversary. His struggle reminds us that if intentions are strong, no obstacle is too big .His determination and passion to accomplish what he set out to do will always continue to inspire us all."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, are leading the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar.

"We are on the Yatra with Rahul Gandhi, and we are connecting with the people. The people are enthusiastic. The Mahagathbandhan is garnering significant support from the people, which has irked the NDA," he said.

Resuming on Day 10 from Husain Chowk in Saharsa, the Yatra will move via Kishanpur, Jhanjharpur and Sakri to reach Darbhanga.

Led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, the 16-day 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' opposes the alleged "vote theft" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)