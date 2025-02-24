New Delhi, February 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhagalpur today, where he will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, prioritising the welfare, happiness, and prosperity of farmers. PM Modi will also address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar elections at the Airport Ground. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the Prime Minister, and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers.

The event will include the distribution of Kisan Samman Nidhi and a public meeting. As part of the program, Prime Minister Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain had told ANI that the rally will witness the presence of senior NDA leaders and people from 13 districts, including Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai, and others. PM Kisan Instalment: PM Modi To Release 19th Instalment of PM Kisan Saman Nidhi on February 24, Farmers Event in Bilaspur in Spotlight.

BJP leaders are optimistic about winning over 200 seats in Bihar, citing the strong NDA alliance and the double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. "Just like Delhi, we will win the upcoming Bihar elections too," Hussain said. The BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustan Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar. He alleged that it was motivated by upcoming elections, where assembly elections are due in November-December this year. Yadav questioned the PM's contributions to Bihar, highlighting the fact that Patna University was not granted Central University status despite 11 years in power. He expressed scepticism about the government's commitment to the state's development. PM Kisan 19th Instalment Release Date Confirmed As February 24: How To Check Beneficiary Status Online and Complete eKYC for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"PM Modi, his ministers, people from his party will always come to Bihar whenever there is an election here... If he couldn't give the status to Patna University as a Central University in 11 years, what else can we expect?" said the RJD leader. Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav downplayed the impact of the Delhi election results on Bihar, asserting that the BJP stands no chance of forming a government in the state.Speaking to the media, Yadav claimed that the people have now recognised the Bharatiya Janata Party."There will be no impact. How can they form the government? Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised the BJP," Lalu Yadav said.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

