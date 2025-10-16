Patna (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav, along with his wife Chanda Devi, joined the RJD on Thursday.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reiterated the need for a law ensuring government jobs for every household in Bihar.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Singer Khesari Lal Yadav, along with his wife Chanda Devi, has joined RJD today. We have to build a new Bihar. Bihar should be free of migration. Unemployment should be eradicated from its roots. Inflation and poverty should end. Factories should be set up. Investment should come. The existing medical system should improve. Now, my dream is to eliminate unemployment from Bihar."

He further said that his age is less, but his words are firm (umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai).

"Together, we'll form a new government. And after November 14th, within 20 days, a law will be enacted, providing a government job to every family in Bihar that doesn't have a government job. This is our resolve, and as soon as we form the government, we'll work to fulfill it within 20 months," he further said.

Singer Khesari Lal Yadav stated that the entire state of Bihar yearned for change, and he sought to contribute to that transformation.

Khesari Lal Yadav said, "I have always strived to ensure that just as I am raising my children in Mumbai, providing them with good schools and hospitals, the future of the children of Bihar should be as secure as ours, and our children should not have to go to other states. So a change is needed, and I want to contribute to that change. I have always been a part of this family and have always received my uncle's blessings. I have received the blessings of Rabri Mata, Didi, and Bhaiya. Not just me, I believe the whole of Bihar wants change, and I should contribute to that change."

The seat-sharing formula within the Mahagathbandhan remains unresolved.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from the Raghopur assembly constituency ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The RJD leader's parents and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were also present.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari expressed confidence that the alliance would register a winning performance with Tejashwi at the helm.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said that the people of Bihar want a Tejashwi Yadav-led government."Everything is fine in the Mahagathbandhan; there are no ifs or buts, no conflicts. The Mahagathbandhan is united and is fighting the elections strongly. With immense public support and the blessings of the people, a Tejashwi government is going to be formed in Bihar," he said.

The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

While the National Democratic Alliance has decided on seat distribution among its constituents for the Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution. (ANI)

