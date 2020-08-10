Patna, Aug 10 (PTI) With 21 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the disease, the death toll in Bihar reached 450 on Monday, while 3,021 fresh infections took the states coronavirus caseload to 82,741, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 31,754 positive cases was detected in just 10 days, as per the health departments data.

The number of total tests has also doubled in 10 days. The state had tested 5,48,172 samples till July 31 and the figure is 10,97,252 on Monday.

Similarly, the number of tests conducted per day has also witnessed more than three-fold rise during the period - from 22,742 to 75,346.

The state now has 2,815 active cases while 54,139 patients have recovered from the disease.

Of the 21 fresh fatalities, seven were reported from Patna, followed by two each from Munger and Siwan and one each from Araria, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, West Champaran, Supaul and Vaishali, the bulletin said.

Patna has recorded the highest number of 88 COVID deaths. Districts which also have reported a significant number of deaths are Bhagalpur (37), Gaya (29), Rohtas (23), Nalanda and Munger (22 each).

Patna also topped the list of infections with a caseload of 13,892 so far. The state capitals tally rose by more than 404 since the previous day.

Other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur (3,524), Muzaffarpur (3,476), Nalanda (3,195), Rohtas (3,073), Begusarai (2,994), Gaya (2,965), Saran (2,616) Katihar and Vaishali (2,548 each).

The recovery rate of the state was 65.43 per cent, the bulletin said.

