Patna, Jan 10 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,56,777 on Sunday as 359 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,434, a health bulletin said.

As many as 408 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.85 per cent, it said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in Patna and one in West Champaran, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,077 active coronavirus cases, while 2,51,266 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Bihar has so far tested over 1.92 crore samples for COVID-19, including 1,00,487 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)