Patna, Nov 9 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,23,476 on Monday with the detection of 865 new cases, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surpassed 2.15 lakh, pushing the state's recovery rate to 96.47 per cent, a health department official said on Monday.

Seven more people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the toll to 1,151.

Four deaths were reported from Patna, two from Saran and one from Madhepura, the official said.

Patna also recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 432, followed by Muzaffarpur at 110), Begusarai at 68 and Madhubani at 17, he said

At least 851 people have recuperated from the disease over the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,15,587.

Bihar currently has 6,738 active cases, the health department official said.

Over 1.21 crore samples have been examined for COVID- 19, including 1,15,934 since Sunday evening, he said.

The state capital has registered the highest number of patients so far at 38,111, of which 1940 are active cases.

Muzaffarpur has reported over 10,000 cases while Bhagalpur and Purnea have recorded over 8,000 cases. East Champaran, Nalanda and Madhubani accounted for more than 7,000 cases each.

