Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) The recovery rate from COVID-19 jumped to 87.95 per cent in Bihar on Tuesday, where the tally of the positive cases has risen to over 1.38 lakh following detection of 1928 fresh infections, a health department bulletin said.

The total fatalities spiked to 709 with 15 new deaths due to the virus, it said.

Out of total 1,38,264 COVID cases, the number of people getting cured from the contagion has increased to 1,21,601, taking the recovery rate to 87.95 per cent, the bulletin said.

Bihar has been witnessing steady increase in the recovery rate since August 17 and it was 87.70 per cent Monday.

The active cases has declined to a little less than 50 per cent of the total cases in the past one fortnight.

The state's tally of active cases came down to 15,954 on Tuesday from 29,369 cases on August 17, the bulletin said.

A total of 2029 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, while 1928 fresh cases and 15 deaths were reported during the period.

The state has tested 1,15,559 samples in the past 24 hours, while a total of 33.02 lakh samples have been examined across Bihar so far, it said.

Of the 1928 fresh cases, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 298 cases, followed by Madhubani (113), Araria (103), Bhagalpur (86) and Muzaffarpur (83).

Patna has the maximum positive cases of 21,345 and also the fatalities at 166 so far in the state.

Of the 15 latest casualties, the highest number of four deaths each were reported in Patna and Nalanda, while one death each was confirmed from Muzaffarpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Saran, Sheikhpura and Sitamarhi, the bulletin said.

Other districts with significant number of cases of over 20 deaths are- Bhagalpur (48), Gaya (42), Nalanda (33), Rohtas (32), Munger and Muzaffarpur (28 each), Vaishali, Saran and Bhojpur (25 each), East Champaran (23 ), and Samastipur (22).

After Patna, Muzaffarpur district has witnessed the second highest positive cases of 6035 while Begusarai, Bhagalpur, East Champaran have reported over 5000 cases, it said.

There are seven districts with over 4,000 cases and as many districts with 3000 plus positive cases.

Sheohar remained at the bottom with 767 confirmed coronavirus cases.

