Patna, Jun 8 (PTI) Three persons, including a sub-inspector and his son, suffered injuries after they were allegedly shot at by miscreants over a land dispute in Dhanarua locality of Patna on Sunday, police said.

The injured SI, identified as Manoj Singh and posted in Saharsa district, is undergoing treatment in hospital, they said.

“The incident took place around 11.30 am at Sevati village… Manoj Singh along with his son and nephew went to their piece of land in the area and were discussing its price for sale, when some villagers arrived and claimed that the land belonged to them. A heated argument followed and a few among the villagers shot at them and fled,” SDPO (Masurhi), Kanhaiya Singh, said.

Police reached the spot and took the injured to the nearest government hospital, Singh said.

“A case has been registered and search is underway to nab the accused. The condition of all injured persons is reported to be stable,” the SDPO added.

