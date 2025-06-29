Gayaji (Bihar), Jun 29 (PTI) Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday claimed that states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have an inadequate representation in Parliament and delimitation was necessary to set things right.

Addressing a rally in Gayaji, the Rajya Sabha MP also termed as "misleading" the contention that better implementation of family planning measures had slowed down the growth in population of southern states and delimitation would put these at a disadvantage.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees to Get 34% Salary Hike From January 2026? Check Details.

"If we see the period between 1881, when the first census was held under British Raj, and the Independence in 1947, the rate of growth in southern states was higher. The reason being famines and pandemics hitting Bihar and adjoining states like Uttar Pradesh with greater severity", claimed the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief. The RLM is an NDA partner.

He said, "If we look at the data, in southern states there is a Lok Sabha constituency for every 21 lakh people while in Bihar and UP 31 lakh people elect one MP. This militates against Babasaheb Ambedkar's principle of one person one vote and every vote having an equal value".

Also Read | Hindi 'Imposition' Row: Maharashtra Govt Scraps GRs on Hindi As Optional Language; Appoints Committee for Report on 'Trilingual Formula'.

Kushwaha blamed the "injustice" on the Congress, saying, "During the Emergency, in 1976, the Delimitation Act was amended, which disrupted the earlier practice of census and delimitation taking place together. Now, the number of parliamentary constituencies has been static for 50 years. Otherwise, Bihar would have 60 MPs, 20 more than its current strength in the Lower House".

He also said, "Over the years, the rate of population growth in the south has declined not because of performance of governments in states but due to improvement in education, which they could afford much before the Hindi heartland could catch up".

"Education has been spreading in the Hindi-speaking states and this will have an impact on the growth of population here as well. But until that happens, let the region's representation in Parliament be commensurate with its population", said Kushwaha.

He also expressed solidarity with Buddhists demanding full control of the Maha Bodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya, where Buddha is said to have got enlightened 2,500 years ago.

"I am myself a Hindu and not a Buddhist. But I would urge my Hindu brethren to show some magnanimity. They are free to have full control of crores of temples. Let them give up their claim on just one and prove that Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam is not a mere slogan", added Kushwaha.

He also said, "Some may see me as a stormy petrel. When I was in the first council of ministers of Narendra Modi, my criticism of the collegium system in higher judiciary raised many eyebrows. But I consider myself a trailblazer. Today all parties are speaking against the discriminatory system of appointment of judges in High Courts and the Supreme Court".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)