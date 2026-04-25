Patna (Bihar) [India], April 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kripal Yadav on Saturday said Bihar will continue to have a stable government under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary, asserting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has demonstrated strong unity during the recent floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "The emperor of people's hearts, Samrat Choudhary, got unprecedented support in the floor test in the Bihar Assembly, both inside and outside the Assembly... Bihar had, has and will continue to have a stable government under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary."

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He further said that the government would now focus on development and welfare in line with the vision of the leadership and the broader NDA agenda.

"I believe that now, under his leadership, in the interest of Bihar's poor, they will follow the Prime Minister's core mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and the path set by Nitish Kumar. This will lead to welfare through development--welfare for Bihar," he added.

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The comments came after the Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chodhary on Friday comfortably won the trust vote in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly, reaffirming the NDA alliance's unity, marking the completion of the political transition in the state following the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the CM post.

The confidence motion was passed comfortably by Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and other NDA constituents, affirming their trust in Samrat Choudhary.

Shortly after Samrat Choudhary presented the vote of confidence in the assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at Bihar CM, thanking him for completing the transition from "elected Chief Minister' to a selected Chief Minister", expressing delight that a graduate of "Lalu Prasad Yadav's pathshala" has taken up the post.

"A government needs stability for development work. But Bihar is a unique state, where this is the fifth government formed in five years... We would like to thank Samrat Choudhary for the transition from an 'elected Chief Minister' to a 'selected Chief Minister'. We are delighted that he is a graduate of Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'pathshala'. What could be better for us than him becoming the Chief Minister?" he said.

Samrat Choudhary, the first BJP Chief Minister of Bihar, comes from a politically active family. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was a six-time MLA from the Tarapur constituency, while his mother, Parvati Devi, also held the seat in 1998, representing the then Samta Party.

He was appointed BJP state president in 2023 and later took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in 2024. He assumed the top post following Nitish Kumar's resignation, after the longest-serving Chief Minister stepped down to move to the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)