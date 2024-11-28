Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) The Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Thursday announced introduction of flight services to at least five new destinations from 2025.

An airport official said IndiGo will introduce flights to Indore four days a week and to Dehradun three days a week from January 1, 2025.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution: Air Quality Deteriorates to 'Very Poor' Category, AQI Stands at 304.

The scheduled departure time for these flights from Bhubaneswar will be 3 PM.

Air India Express will commence flights from Bhubaneswar to Lucknow and Jaipur three days a week along with daily flights to Cochin from January 3 next year, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 28, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The airport authorities also planned to commence new flights to Bengaluru from January 4, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)