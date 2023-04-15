Pilibhit (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died after his bike was hit by a car in Newaria police station area here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place on Tanakpur road near Hanuman Mandir Chauraha in Majhola town Friday evening.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tripura: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Dharmanagar.

The victim has been identified as Paritosh, a resident of Majhola, they said.

Udayveer Singh, SHO, Newria police station said the body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation has been initiated after registering a case.

Also Read | Sambalpur Violence: Curfew Imposed in Odisha City Following Overnight Sporadic Violence During Hanuman Jayanti Rally.

He said the car driver fled from the spot leaving behind the damaged vehicle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)