Raipur, January 18: Bird flu has been confirmed as the cause of death of three birds in Bastar and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Monday. With this, cases of avian influenza has so far been confirmed in three districts - Bastar, Dantewada and Balod, the official from the state's veterinary services department told PTI.

Samples of a crow and a pigeon that were found dead at separate places in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, and of a dead crow in Bacheli town of Dantewada were sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) Bhopal on January 14, he said.

"Reports of all the three samples came out positive for H5N8 avian influenza virus on Sunday," the official said. However, the infection has so far not been reported in poultry birds in the two districts, he said. Bird Flu in India: All You Need To Know About H5N1 and H5N8, the Avian Flu That Has Killed Many Birds in Several States.

In the wake of these cases, all districts in the state have been put on alert and directed to follow protocols laid down by the central government, he said. As per the bio-security measures, areas within a radius of one-km from the two places in Jagdalpur where the crow and pigeon were found dead have been declared as "infected zones", said Laxmi Ajgale, joint director of veterinary services in Bastar.

A Rapid Response Team has launched the necessary action, she said, adding that disinfectants are being sprayed in these areas and poultry birds are also being monitored there. What Is Bird Flu? Which States Have Been Affected by Bird Flu in India? All FAQs on H5N1 Avian Flu Answered Here.

Similar measures have also been undertaken at Bacheli town in Dantewada where a bird was found dead, another official said. Last week, samples of some chickens found dead at a poultry farm in the state's Balod district had tested positive for the avian influenza.

