Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): As many as 100 chickens were found dead at a poultry farm in Vehloli village of Shahapur tehsil in Thane district, said Thane District Magistrate and Collector Rajesh J Narvekar on Friday.

Considering the bird flu threat, the samples have been sent to a lab in Pune.

Also Read | Twitter Rolling Out Pinned Direct Messages to Android, iOS & Web Users.

He further said that around 25,000 birds falling in a kilometre radius of the affected poultry farm will be killed within the next few days.

The district animal husbandry department has been ordered to take measures to control the infection.

Also Read | AQFiT W9 QUAD BT Affordable Smartwatch Launched at Rs 2,999.

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, is an infectious viral disease of birds (especially wild water fowl such as ducks and geese). Wild birds can carry the virus without showing symptoms of it and transmit it to poultry through their feathers or feces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)