Indore, May 21 (PTI) A garments association based in Indore has announced a Rs 1.11 lakh fine on any member shopkeeper selling clothes made in China and Bangladesh.

"Our organisation believes that the business of clothes made in China and Bangladesh is against Indian interests. Therefore, we have decided that if any of our member shopkeepers is found selling clothes made in these countries, they will be fined Rs 1.11 lakh," Indore Retail Garments Association president Akshay Jain told reporters.

Also Read | UP: Bride Elopes With Brother-in-Law Just 24 Hours After Wedding While Groom Steps Out To Buy Paan in Hamirpur.

He said that the amount collected in fine will be deposited in the Central government's fund for the Indian Army.

Jain claimed 600 businessmen in the city have so far agreed to the resolution that they will not sell clothes made in China and Bangladesh.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Winds Batter Several Parts of National Capital Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)