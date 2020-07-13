New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Gold prices jumped Rs 120 to Rs 49,960 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following gains in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,840 per 10 gram.

Also Read | India-China LAC Row: Commander-Level Talks in Ladakh's Chushul Tomorrow to Focus on 2nd Phase of Disengagement.

Silver also rose by Rs 858 to Rs 53,320 per kg from Rs 52,462 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,805 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 19.03 per ounce.

Also Read | Telangana | Dead Body of COVID-19 Patient Driven to Burial Ground on Tractor by Peddapalli District Surveillance Officer: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

"Gold prices continued upside on Monday on concerns over surge in COVID-19 cases in the world," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)