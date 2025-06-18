Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): In the absence of former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik, the duties of the party office will be managed by its Political Affairs Committee. Additionally, Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President, Headquarters, will oversee the coordination of activities and programmes.

The former CM has announced that he will undergo a medical procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai.

In an office order issued on Wednesday, Patnaik stated that during his absence, the day-to-day affairs of the BJD will be managed by the party's Political Affairs Committee.

Additionally, Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President, Headquarters, has been entrusted with coordinating activities and programmes between the various wings of the party.

"As I will be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai, the day-to-day affairs of Biju Janata Dal will be handled by the Political Affairs Committee during my absence. Also, Shri Debi Prasad Mishra, Senior Vice President, Headquarters, will coordinate activities and programs between different wings of the party," Patnaik wrote in the order.

Earlier in his X post, he expressed about his health condition and informed that he will be receiving care at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, one of the leading medical facilities in Mumbai. The treatment is set to begin on June 22.

He also mentioned that his doctor would coordinate with the hospital and seek the blessing of Lord Jagannatha.

In his post on X, he said, "Jai Jagannatha. As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on the 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you." (ANI)

