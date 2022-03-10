Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark and attained a majority in Uttarakhand in the Assembly polls.

According to the Election Commission trends at 7.50 pm, the BJP has won 37 seats and is leading on 10 seats.

While, Congress, BJP's political opponent which was seeking a term at the office this time, has managed to win 16 seats till the said time and is leading on three seats. (ANI)

