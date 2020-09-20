New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Soon after Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "broke the back of Indian democracy".

"Today is a historic day. Opposition MPs broke some microphones in the Rajya Sabha but BJP broke the back of Indian democracy. BJP and the Constitution answer me the following questions--Did opposition MPs get a chance to vote in Parliament on Farm Bills? Did they get a chance to press the division button.. all parties together?" O'Brien told ANI.

"If you want to cheat us, we will give it back to you twice as much. Do not criticise opposition behaviour today. The problem is...this is not the Gujarat Gymkhana, this is the Parliament of India. You have to follow certain rules. Mr Modi and Mr Shah must realise, we will fight till our last drop of blood to protect Parliament and democracy," he added.

Taking to Twitter, O'Brien posted a video message after coming out of the Rajya Sabha.

"This government did not allow us in the opposition on the Farmers' Bill. We all had resolutions to send this to the select committees. This government knew that they were not in a position to pass this bill. There were 13 or 14 opposition parties including TMC, Congress, DMK etc...All of us saw today, this was the brutal murder of our Parliamentary system and democracy. Even the Rajya Sabha TV has been asked to cut away so that we cannot show our protest," he said in the video message.

"They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don't spread propaganda. We have evidence," he wrote in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet TMC MP wrote, MPs from opposition parties now sitting in dharna inside Rajya Sabha. The opposition wanted a vote (division) on Farm Bills Government pushed bills denying Oppn legit right.

"Yes. An Opposition MP broke a microphone in the Rajya Sabha. Today, BJP tried to break the back of yet another great institution of our democracy Parliament Basic rights of MPs guaranteed by Constitution snatched. No vote allowed in RS on farmers bill," he added.

The TMC MP had earlier alleged that the central government's credibility is low on making promises.

Earlier today, Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

The motion, signed by around 100 members has been submitted in the notice office of the Parliament as the secretary-general was not present.

This came after The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha today amid protest from Opposition parties. The two bills have already been passed the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

