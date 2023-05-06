Kalaburgi (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday was seen taking a 'tea-break' amid intense campaigning for the ruling party in poll-bound Karnataka.

The BJP chief stopped for tea at a roadside stall in Karnataka's Kalaburgi. A group of BJP leaders also accompanied him at the tea stall.

Earlier in the day, Nadda addressed an election rally in Karnataka's Kuppal district.

Addressing the rally, Nadda slammed the Congress saying that half of the Congress leaders are in jail while the other half are on bail and they are talking about corruption.

Nadda also held a roadshow in Karnataka's Ramanagara district on Wednesday.

A large number of BJP supporters joined Nadda's procession.

The BJP has pulled out all its top guns and heavyweights in Karnataka in a bid to retain the only southern state it rules. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have also been making frequent campaign visits to the state and taking out massive rallies in the state ahead of the May 10 polls.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

