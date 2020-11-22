Deoria, Nov 22 (PTI) A BJP corporator here has accused his party MP from Deoria, Ramapati Ram Tripathi, of calling him names and getting him beaten up by his supporters with one of them pointing a pistol at him, a charge denied by the MP.

In a letter to officials, Corporator Ashutosh Tiwari alleged he had to bear the lawmaker's wrath owing to his insistence to get the Deoria town hall's auditorium named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaee.

Tripathi, however, in collusion with other corporators, wanted the auditorium to be named after Deoria's former MP Mohan Singh in collusion with other local corporators, he said.

In his letter, the corporator alleged that MP Tripathi called him at his house and warned him to keep himself away from the issue of naming the auditorium, and verbally abused him when he showed resentment.

As he objected to the MP's behaviour, his supporters beat him up with one of them pointing a pistol at him and threatening to kill him, he alleged.

Corporator Tiwari, however, could not be contacted despite repeated efforts to check the veracity of the allegations in his letter.

MP Tripathi, however, rubbished all the allegations made against him, and said he knows the corporator very well but he does not have any remote connection on the issue of naming the auditorium,

The BJP MP said the corporator is spreading rumours for cheap publicity.

When contacted, Deoria municipality chairperson Alka Singh said the auditorium is yet to be named.

She said former MP Mohan Singh's daughter Kanak Lata Singh had given a proposal to name the auditorium after her father, but the proposal was rejected.

The proposal to name the auditorium after late PM Vajpayee is currently under consideration, she said.

